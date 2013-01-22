At 8:01 p.m. on Sunday December 22, 2019, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a two vehicle crash occurring at the intersection of STH 21 and CTH Z in the Township of Strongs Prairie.

The investigation revealed a van containing seven occupants was north bound on CTH Z and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of STH 21. The van went through the intersection and was struck by a west bound semi-truck. Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest in a field northwest of the intersection.

Individuals had injuries ranging from minor to severe. Five individuals were transported by air ambulance and two were transported by ground ambulance. Names are not being released at this time.

The investigation remains open at this time. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the WI State Patrol, Lifestar EMS, Camp Douglas Rescue, Mauston Area Ambulance, Nekoosa Ambulance, Quincy Fire Department, Adams Fire District, Lifelink III, Gundersen Medlink Air, UW Med Flight, Harper’s Towing, and Area Wide Towing.

No further information is being released at this time.