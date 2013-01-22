On Sunday, September 13, 2020 at approximately 5:43 pm, Juneau County Communication Center received a call of a motorcycle crash on CTH HH at 56th Street, Marion Township. The caller advised the driver was pinned under the motorcycle and did not have a pulse.

Multiple deputies from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Ambulance, and Mauston Fire Department responded to the scene.

Initial investigation showed the motorcycle had been southbound on CTH HH, missed the curve near 55th Street, traveled through the east ditch for several feet, re-entered and crossed 56th Street and overturned, pinning the driver underneath. Witnesses advised there was only one occupant on the motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle, Robert W. Yogerst, 60, of rural Lyndon Station, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Lyndon Station Fire Department, Mauston Ambulance, and the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Juneau County Medical Examiner.