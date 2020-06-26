On June 25th, 2020 at 5:30pm, Vernon County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a single motorcycle accident on State Highway 33 at County Road V. A 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 47-year-old James E. Powell from Whitehall, WI, was traveling west on State Highway 33, near County Road V, in the town of Forest. A 2017 Ford Transit Van, driven by 60-year-old Keith W. Lacey, was traveling north on County Road V. Lacey was stopped at the intersection and waited for a motorcycle to pass by, however did not see the Powell motorcycle. Lacey pulled out into the path of Powell. Powell swerved to avoid colliding with Lacey, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. Powell’s motorcycle flipped over, ejecting he and his passenger, 44-year-old Angela A. Powell. Both Angela Powell and James Powell were transported to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro by Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service, with injuries, Lacey’s vehicle was not damaged and he reported no injuries.

Assisting at the scene was the Hillsboro Ambulance Service and Hillsboro Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.