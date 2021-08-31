A Fort McCoy spokesperson reports Afghan refugees from 27 flights arrived at the Wisconsin military installation over the weekend. Before Monday, a total of 44 flights carrying refugees had landed at Volk Field as part of Operation Allies Refuge. The U-S completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending the nation’s longest war. President Joe Biden has said he will address the nation this (Tuesday) afternoon to explain his decision not to extend the August 31st deadline to get the country out of Afghanistan. The U-S military says it is working to expand its capacity for refugees to 50 thousand by the middle of September.