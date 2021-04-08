More Local Election Results from Tuesday
Here are some more local election results from Tuesday night that we did not have for you yesterday. In the Town of Germantown Supervisor race, Ken Jax had the most votes getting 177 Keith Korbein had 167 and Jim Keene had 78. Gregg Haunroth ran unopposed for town chair and garnered 216 votes. Elroy Alderperson both Robert Schroeder and Carlton Peterson won unchallenged seats. Mike Taake was elected Municipal Judge of Mauston Area Joint Municipal Court as he ran unopposed. Others elected to local seats as they were running unopposed included
New Lisbon Alderpersons
District 2 Mark Toelle
District 3 Morgan Reichoff
District 4 Marv Newlun
Mauston Alderpersons
District 1 Dennis Emery
District 7 James Allaby
Village of Camp Douglas President
Earl Ellis
Village of Hustler
Dean Duescher
And finally contested Village of Lyndon Station Results
Village President
Ed Welch outgained Earl Verette by a vote total of 58-54
And Lyndon Station Village Trustee
Rebecca Coley gained 60 votes compared to 52 for Cassie Miller
