Here are some more local election results from Tuesday night that we did not have for you yesterday. In the Town of Germantown Supervisor race, Ken Jax had the most votes getting 177 Keith Korbein had 167 and Jim Keene had 78. Gregg Haunroth ran unopposed for town chair and garnered 216 votes. Elroy Alderperson both Robert Schroeder and Carlton Peterson won unchallenged seats. Mike Taake was elected Municipal Judge of Mauston Area Joint Municipal Court as he ran unopposed. Others elected to local seats as they were running unopposed included

New Lisbon Alderpersons

District 2 Mark Toelle

District 3 Morgan Reichoff

District 4 Marv Newlun

Mauston Alderpersons

District 1 Dennis Emery

District 7 James Allaby

Village of Camp Douglas President

Earl Ellis

Village of Hustler

Dean Duescher

And finally contested Village of Lyndon Station Results

Village President

Ed Welch outgained Earl Verette by a vote total of 58-54

And Lyndon Station Village Trustee

Rebecca Coley gained 60 votes compared to 52 for Cassie Miller