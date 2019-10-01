Excess snow removal will occur on the following streets starting Monday morning at 7:30am. If at all possible, please try not to park on these streets until after the removal process has been completed. The process will be quicker, more efficient, and more complete if we do not have to work around parked cars. Thanks for your cooperation!

Elm, Arlington, Crescent, View, Suszycki Dr., Milwaukee, Grove, Martin, and Liberty off of State Street