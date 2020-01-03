More Details Promised In Sex Crime Case Against Former Tomah Principal
Federal prosecutors promise they will release more details about the sex crime case they are pursuing against a former Wisconsin principal. David Hay was taken into custody last Sunday when he was about to board a plane at Mitchell International Airport. He was charged Thursday with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. Hay served as a principal at Kettle Moraine and Tomah schools before moving to the East Coast. The feds say they could release the additional details later today (Friday).
