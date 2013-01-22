Monroe County Authorities are still searching for a missing Town of LaGrange woman who went missing September 1st. 30 year old Elisabeth Ageton was last seen on County Highway G near Highway 12 in the Town of LaGrange in Monroe County. Authorities have already conducted multiple searches. Ageton is described as being 5’7 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light grey sweatshirt, black leggings, grey crocks, a black scarf, and a two tone grey stocking hat. If you have any information related to the disappearance of Ageton, please contact Lieutenant Jeffrey Spencer at (608) 269-8756 or (608) 269-2117.