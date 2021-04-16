The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce that they are seeking members of the public to join the Monroe County Sheriff’s Reserves! It has been a number of years since applications have been accepted but the Sheriff’s Office has restructured the program and is now looking to expand its reserve force.

The Sheriff’s Reserves has been around since 1966 and the members help by assisting with a number of Law Enforcement services within Monroe County. The reserves help supplement the sheriff’s deputies with a number of activities including large event security, traffic control, inmate transport and guarding and crime scene security.

The Sheriff’s Reserves hold monthly meetings and trainings, so no experience is necessary to apply.

If you have a drive to help your community in this unique way, an online application can be found at www.co.monroe.wi.us/applymcso .