Monroe County emergency services personnel are looking forward to connecting with the public during this year’s Monroe County National Night Out next Tuesday, August third (3rd) in Tomah’s Winnebago Park.

There is no charge to attend the event scheduled from 4 p-m to 8 p-m.

While last year’s event was cancelled because of the COVID pandemic, Tomah Police Chief Scott Holum (ho-lum) said it will be great to see people in person again.

Holum said the Tomah Police Department’s Bike Safety Expo will be held from four to six p-m.

Monroe County’s Combined Tactical Unit will present a demonstration at seven followed by a mock crash featuring area fire departments and rescue units.

More than forty not-for-profit organizations will have various exhibits, information booths and displays. There will also be food and beverage sales plus children’s activities.

Officials ask residents to park in the Tomah High School parking lot and walk across Butts Avenue to enter Winnebago Park, located adjacent to Lake Tomah.