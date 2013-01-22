A Monroe County judge has ruled the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources violated state law when it granted a wetlands permit to a frac sand operation three years ago. Judge Todd Ziegler refused to reinstate the permit in court Monday. Georgia-based Meteor Timber had sued last year when an administrative law judge revoked the permit. The Ho-Chunk Nation, Midwest Environmental Advocates and Clean Wisconsin had challenged the permit in 2018. They argued the D-N-R hadn’t collected enough information to grant it – and the administrative law judge agreed.