A Monroe County judge has ruled the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources violated state law when it granted a wetlands permit to a frac sand operation three years ago.  Judge Todd Ziegler refused to reinstate the permit in court Monday.  Georgia-based Meteor Timber had sued last year when an administrative law judge revoked the permit.  The Ho-Chunk Nation, Midwest Environmental Advocates and Clean Wisconsin had challenged the permit in 2018.  They argued the D-N-R hadn’t collected enough information to grant it – and the administrative law judge agreed.