The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two people early Friday morning.

Shortly after 6:00am the Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a phone call about a deceased person at an address on Leixcon Ave in the Town of Ridgeville. The caller indicated that they had caused the death of that person and planned to do the same to themselves. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit responded to the scene. Once inside the residence, the two victims were located in the house.

The investigation is ongoing, but there is not believed to be any danger to the public.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wilton Police Department, and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s and Medical Examiner’s Offices, no other information is planned to be released at this time.