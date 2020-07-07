On July 6, 2020 at 8:54 AM the Monroe County Communications Center received a call reporting a two vehicle crash on CTH EW at Atwood Avenue, rural Warrens. The caller reported that the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash and determined that the driver of the pickup truck was making a left turn from Atwood Avenue to eastbound CTH EW and the motorcycle was westbound on CTH EW.

The driver of the pick-up truck, Cory Hart (34) of Warrens, was not injured and was issued a citation for Failure to Yield When Making a Left Turn Resulting in Bodily Harm.

The driver of the motorcycle, Richard Gunn (25) of rural Tomah sustained serious injuries and was flown from the scene by Gundersen Air. Gunn was cited for Operating Without a Valid Driver License.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Wisconsin State Patrol. Town of Lincoln Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Fire Department Rescue Technicians and Gundersen Air.