One man is dead after a two vehicle traffic crash on State Highway 16 near Hazel Ave in the Township of Adrian.

On 2/8/20 at about 7:45PM 2 vehicles, headed opposite directions, collide on Hwy 16 near Hazel Ave. The driver and lone occupant of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Five people in the other vehicle were injured and taken to area hospitals with life threatening injuries. One of the injured was taken by med-flight.

State Highway 16 was closed in both directions for about 3 ½ hours.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol including the Technical Reconstruction Unit; Ft. McCoy, Sparta, and Tomah Ambulance Services; GundersenAir; Oakdale, Sparta, and Tomah Fire Departments; Oakdale First Responders; and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

The names of those involved in the fatal crash that occurred on Feb 8th 2020 are being released.

37-year-old Matthew Edwards, from Sparta, WI, died in the head-on crash.

Five people in the other vehicle were all injured in the crash, including the driver of that vehicle, 18 year-old Akira Sherburn, of Cashton. Also injured in the vehicle were Madison Steinhoff (19), Zachary Siple (19), Peyton Riley (18), and an unnamed 17 year old female, all from Sparta, WI.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle being driven by Edwards may have crossed the center line at the time of the crash. There is no indication at this time that alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.