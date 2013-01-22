The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office took a report of Elisabeth J. Ageton missing on September 1, 2020 from the La Grange Township. The Sheriff’s Office and community assisted in attempting to locate her by walking through nearby property, using K9s, aerial drones, and kayaking nearby streams.

A citizen contacted the Sheriff’s Office after they believed they might have seen her at the Tomah Walmart. Monroe County Detectives were able to get surveillance video of a license plate and were eventually able to locate her after further follow-up. Ms. Ageton was located on September 9, 2020. She was found to be safe and unharmed.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the support from the community that helped try to locate her or contact us with any leads or information on her possible whereabouts.