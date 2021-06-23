Authorities in the Town of Rome report the discovery of the body of a missing man in Lake Pettenwell. Searchers found the victim on the lake’s shore Monday at about 10:30 a-m. He had reportedly been checking the motor on his boat when a large wave sent him overboard last Friday. A woman who was in the boat with the victim at the time said she wasn’t able to get him back into the boat. She says he had her shut off the motor and when she turned around from doing that – he was gone. The man’s name hasn’t been released.