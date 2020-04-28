Now that it’s getting warmer, many of you will want to spend more time outside.

That also means mosquitoes will be returning to Wisconsin in the coming weeks.

Several people have been wondering if the coronavirus can be spread by a mosquito bite.

Medical director of infection prevention at UnityPoint Health – Meriter Dr. Dan Shirley says it’s unlikely because mosquitoes typically transmit blood borne illnesses.

“When we first started finding these COVID cases, the CDC did a lot of testing of body fluids and that kind of stuff and blood never had much positivity for this virus, so it’s not thought that this is something that is transmissible that way,” stated Shirley

Dr. Shirley added, COVID-19 is a respiratory illness. There are a lot of symptoms that it causes, but testing is done mostly in the upper main-ways of the body because that’s where the virus lives in the body.