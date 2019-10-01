Jonathon Druckrey, Spring Green, was stopped at the stop sign on Eastman Drive, town of Forest, when an oncoming vehicle driven by Joel Wickingson, Hillsboro, turned onto Eastman Drive. Druckrey was operating a truck and cargo tank. Druckrey turned onto Burr Salem Road, and drove over the front end of Wickingson vehicle. Druckrey did not notice until later. No injuries were reported. The Wickingson vehicle had functional damage.