Sauk County accident investigators say a Reedsburg officer and a police dog were in the squad car hit by a driver from Minnesota last week. Fifty-year-old Timothy R. Wodele is charged with operating while intoxicated, second offense. The Reedsburg squad car was following Wodele when he turned into a private driveway shortly before 8:30 P-M. He re-entered the road and the front of his vehicle hit the passenger side of the squad car. The officer and the police dog weren’t injured.