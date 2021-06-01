Milwaukee Resident Arrested for Drunk Driving in Juneau County
Rene Antonio Villareal, 40 years of age, from Milwaukee, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense on County Highway HH in Juneau County on Tuesday June 1st at 12:31AM.
A Wisconsin State Trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. Upon making contact with the driver, the trooper observed multiple signs of impairment. After administering SFSTs, the driver was arrested for OWI 4th offense.
