Rene Antonio Villareal, 40 years of age, from Milwaukee, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense on County Highway HH in Juneau County on Tuesday June 1st at 12:31AM.

A Wisconsin State Trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. Upon making contact with the driver, the trooper observed multiple signs of impairment. After administering SFSTs, the driver was arrested for OWI 4th offense.