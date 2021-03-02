Gregory L Philon, 53 years of age, from Milwaukee has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper came across a disabled straight truck on I90/94 westbound near Camp Douglas and stopped to check on the occupants. Upon making contact with the driver, the

Trooper observed signs of impairment and noticed marijuana in plain view. After Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered, the driver was arrested for OWI 6th offense.