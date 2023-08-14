Mile Bluff Chief Executive Officer and President Dara Bartels and the Mile Bluff team would like to thank the Elroy community for their support. Dara will set up outside of Elroy Family Medical Center on Wednesday, August 23 at 3:30 pm. She is looking forward to interacting with residents and will be giving away beef that was purchased by Mile Bluff at this year’s Elroy Fair.

