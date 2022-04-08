Mile Bluff is pleased to welcome Carrie Strompolis, DNP to the medical team. Carrie will be providing primary care services at New Lisbon Family Medical Center and Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston.

Carrie has been meeting the healthcare needs of patients since she became a certified nursing assistant at the age of 16. Now as a DNP, doctor of nursing practice, Carrie provides family medicine services to patients of all ages. “I always knew that I wanted to take care of people,” said Carrie. “I chose to focus on family medicine because I love the variety of patients I see.”

Carrie keeps her approach to care simple. “When I meet with patients, I have to determine what health looks like to them,” explained Carrie. “I can make recommendations to help them feel healthy or be healthy, but that’s not always what the patient wants or believes is best for themselves. It is my job to inform, empower, and to help patients move forward in meeting their health goals.”

Outside of the clinic, Carrie enjoys Zumba classes and spending time with her five children. As a family, they like being outdoors and playing hockey.

To make an appointment with Carrie, call New Lisbon Family Medical Center at 608-562-3111 or Mile Bluff Clinic at 608-847-5000. To learn more about the Mile Bluff healthcare team, visit www.milebluff.com.