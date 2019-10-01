Starting Monday, November 9, outpatient swab-only testing for COVID-19 will move from Mile Bluff’s Emergency/Urgent Care Department to the East Clinic of Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston. The change in location will allow for the expansion of testing times, which will be Monday through Friday from 6 am to 4 pm.

This service is intended for those who have minor, moderate, or no symptoms of COVID-19, and the test is billed as an outpatient lab appointment. Anyone interested in using this service is encouraged to reserve a spot online. Online scheduling for this expanded care will be available on Sunday, November 8 for the following week.?