Starting Monday, January 25, outpatient swab-only testing for COVID-19 will move from Mile Bluff’s East Clinic to Mile Bluff’s new building at 690 Kennedy Street in Mauston*.

Swab-only testing is intended for those who have minor, moderate, or no symptoms of COVID-19. The test is billed as an outpatient lab appointment. Anyone interested in using this service is encouraged to reserve a spot online by visiting www.milebluff.com/COVIDtesting. Once you have reserved your spot, you will receive updates and reminder text messages about your upcoming visit.

When you arrive at the Kennedy Street building for swab-only testing, remain in your vehicle and test “HERE” to the number you received your reminder text from. You will receive a text when it’s time to enter. Follow the signs to the COVID-19 testing entrance. From there you will be escorted to a testing room to be registered and receive your COVID-19 nasal swab test.

Test results will be posted to your online patient portal within 72 hours after your appointment. If you do not have a patient portal account, you will be given instructions on how you can set one up.

Those who are experiencing moderate to severe symptoms, and need to see a provider, will still be cared for at Mile Bluff’s East Clinic at 1040 Division Street in Mauston. Appointments can be made by calling 608-847-5000.