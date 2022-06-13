Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston invites the public to donate blood at an upcoming blood drive. The drive is scheduled for Thursday, June 23 from 9 am to 2 pm and Friday, June 24 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Across the state, blood supplies are running very low which creates a critical need for blood. Blood donors are urgently needed to help ensure life-saving blood is available for those who need it. Each donation made touches the lives of up to three people.

Anyone who would like to donate is being asked to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Walk-ins will still be welcome at the Mile Bluff drive.