At the 155th Juneau County Fair, Mile Bluff Medical Center’s Chief Financial Officer, Dara Bartels, represented the organization at the annual meat sale.

After winning the final bid on a steer raised by youth exhibitor, Kaitlyn Olson, Dara found the perfect opportunity for Mile Bluff to give back to the community. After processing, 250 pounds of beef was distributed to food pantries in Mauston, New Lisbon, Necedah, Elroy and Wisconsin Dells. The remaining beef was given to Mile Bluff employees, who are the heart of the organization’s success in providing excellent care to area residents.

Throughout the medical center’s history, the community has rallied around the organization to ensure that local healthcare services remain available. Knowing this, Dara chose to continue the legacy of giving and support. “I take great pride in knowing that we took the opportunity to help so many people by attending and purchasing this steer at the Juneau County Fair,” expressed Dara. “It started by supporting Kaitlyn, who can use the livestock sale income to invest in future animals or her education. It continued by donating the meat to local food pantries to support those in need.”

When Dara and members of the Mile Bluff team delivered the meat to the five local pantries, the contributions were received with great appreciation. While accepting one of the donations, Holly Weber, Wisconsin Dells Food Pantry Coordinator, said “We are beyond grateful for this, and for all that Mile Bluff does to help. We distribute to other pantries in the area as well, so many families in need will benefit from this gift.”

Hunger can affect people from all walks of life. “It takes a community of people to help lift and support our neighbors. One way we can do this is by working together to help fight hunger in our communities,” remarked Dara. “Mile Bluff is here to support the community in more ways than just healthcare. Keeping our communities healthy is important and we take great pride in extending our care beyond the walls of our organization.”