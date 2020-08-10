While testing for COVID-19 is still available with a visit to Mile Bluff’s East Clinic in Mauston, patients can now also be tested without a clinic appointment. Individuals with minor to moderate symptoms, as well as those with no symptoms, can receive a swab-only test at Mile Bluff. Starting Monday, August 10 this service will be available Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 9 am, and Saturdays from 6 to 10 am.

The testing takes place in Mile Bluff’s Emergency/Urgent Care (ER/UC) Department. However, it is not an ER/UC service, so your insurance will only be billed* for an outpatient lab appointment.

Anyone interested in using this service is encouraged to reserve a spot online.

Visit milebluff.com/urgentcarethe morning you want to be seen.

Scroll to, and click on, the “save my spot in line” button.

Select “COVID-19 Testing” from the drop down.

Fill in the needed information at the bottom of the page, selecting your preferred time and select “Screening/Testing” as your reason for a visit.

Once you hit “Confirm me” you will receive your confirmation and additional information.

If there is room in the schedule to accommodate walk-ins, they will be seen, but may have to wait.

When you arrive, remain in your vehicle until you receive a text message informing you to come in. You will be screened at the door and will be escorted to a testing room where you will registered and receive your COVID-10 nasal swab test.

Test results will be posted to your online patient portal 24-48 hours after the test. If you do not have a patient portal account, you will be given instructions on how you can set a portal up. The patient portal is the only way to receive the results of your test.

Please note that this service is not recommended for everyone. Those with severe symptoms are encouraged to schedule a clinic appointment to see a provider. And as always, anyone with a life-threatening illness should go to the emergency room immediately.