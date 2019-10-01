On Thursday, October 27, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is providing Youth Mental Health First Aid training. Held virtually, this one-day course will introduce common mental health challenges for youth. The instructor-led training will review typical adolescent development and teach a 5-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations.

This program is designed to teach parents, family members, school staff and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent (age 12-18) who is experiencing mental health or addiction challenges. Attendees with be given tools to identify, understand, and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders, and eating disorders.

Unlike physical conditions, symptoms of mental health and substance use problems can be difficult to detect. Friends and family members may find it hard to know when and how to step in. As a result, those in need of mental health services often do not receive the care that they need.

This training is FREE for anyone in the community. It is led by a certified instructor who emphasizes hope for recovery. Once this course is completed, attendees will be certified in Youth Mental Health First Aid.

Pre-registration is required and seating is limited. To register for the October 27 Youth Mental Health First Aid training, visit the ‘Calendar of Events’ at www.milebluff.com or call Katie at 608-847-2735. Other Youth Mental Health First Aid trainings will be available now through March 2023.