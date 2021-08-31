Swab-only testing for COVID-19 is available at Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston. To meet the needs of the community, testing hours have been expanded and is now available Monday through Friday from 7 am to 1 pm, and Saturdays from 7 am to 12 pm. All testing will take place in the East Clinic of Mile Bluff Clinic (1040 Division Street).

This service is intended for those who have minor, moderate, or no symptoms of COVID-19. The test is billed as an outpatient lab appointment. Anyone interested in using this service is encouraged to reserve a spot online. Reservations can be made in advance by visiting www.milebluff.com/covidtesting.

Please note that this service is not recommended for everyone. Those with severe symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, sore throat, or a recent loss of taste and/or smell, etc.) are encouraged to schedule a clinic appointment to see a provider. And as always, anyone with a life-threatening illness should go to the emergency room immediately.