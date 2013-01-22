If you are in need of care over the Christmas holiday, Mile Bluff has a few options for you. On Christmas Eve Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston will be open from 8 am to noon, with limited appointment availability.

All Mile Bluff’s clinic facilities will be closed on Christmas Day, however the Mile Bluff Emergency Department is always available for your needs, as well as Urgent Care, between the hours of 9 am to 9 pm.

The Post Office also wants to announce they will be open for an extended time this Saturday December 21st they will be open from 9am until 1pm.