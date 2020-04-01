Mid-Week COVID-19 Updates
Current Wisconsin COVID-19 Update:
Confirmed Negative cases in Wisconsin – 18,819
Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 1550
Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 398 (26%)
Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 24
Confirmed cases in Juneau County – 4
Measures to take to lower risk of contracting virus:
-Clean Hands Often
-Avoid Close Contacts
-Stay Home if Your Sick
-Cover Coughs & Sneezes
-Wear Face Mask if Your Sick
-Clean & Disinfect
Key messages — April 1, 2020
- Do you think you need to see a doctor?
Contact your physician or complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.
- For questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can:
- Text: COVID19 to 211-211,
- Visit: 211Wisconsin.org, or
- Call: 211.
Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.
- Wisconsinites can donate or sell large quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help Wisconsin communities that need it the most.
- ?You are Safer at Home.
- Assuming that we are all implementing Safer at Home well, it will likely be several weeks before we are able to start to see results.
- And that is because of the lag time between infection, symptom onset, and testing result. So, the numbers you’re seeing today and in the near term are people who were infected before we started Safer at Home.
- The science and the data tells us that staying at home is effective. So, please don’t get discouraged; we need to remain vigilant and continue to do everything we can together to stop the spread of COVID-19.
- Keeping our health care system from becoming overwhelmed so it can care for us during this epidemic is our number one priority. The more we all stay Safer At Home the sooner we can get through the worst of this.
- You are not alone. We are in this together. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.
- With all of us doing our parts, staying safer at home, we will get through this.
