Current Wisconsin COVID-19 Update:

Confirmed Negative cases in Wisconsin – 18,819

Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 1550

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 398 (26%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 24

Confirmed cases in Juneau County – 4

Measures to take to lower risk of contracting virus:

-Clean Hands Often

-Avoid Close Contacts

-Stay Home if Your Sick

-Cover Coughs & Sneezes

-Wear Face Mask if Your Sick

-Clean & Disinfect

Key messages — April 1, 2020