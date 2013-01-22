The Mauston High School Food Drive raised 52,152 pounds of food this year. Businesses around the Mauston and Lyndon Station area once again strongly supported the student body efforts. They continue to be huge supporters of the Key club during this and other events throughout the year. The largest donation to this year’s food drive came from the Bank of Mauston who donated a check for $5,000. A lot of people made this year’s food drive a success including Key Club, Seniors Anna Boppart and Anna McClintock as well as advisors Mrs. Saylor and Ms. Carlson. Congratulations on another successful Food Drive Put on by Mauston High School and the Key Club.

The hard work at Mauston High School doesn’t end there; they are also distributing toys this Friday morning between 9 and noon at Mile Bluff Medical Center as part of the schools donation days toy drive. This is being put on by the Mauston High School Technical Writing Class.