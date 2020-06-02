Its with Heavy Heart Mauston Fire Department had to Cancel Chicken Barbecue for 2020

Due to the Covid-19 virus and in the interest of public safety, the Mauston Fire Department has decided to cancel this year’s annual chicken barbecue. The Department would like to thank all the past supporters of the annual fundraiser and looks forward to resuming this great event in the future!

Now missing out on a major fundraiser WRJC would like to encourage the community to continue to show its support for the Mauston Fire Department in other ways or donations.