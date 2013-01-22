On September 10th, 2020 at 7:02 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of STH 23, Township of Dell Prairie for a male subject in the passenger seat of a vehicle unresponsive. Law enforcement and medical personnel arrived on scene and the male subject was alert and conscious. Law Enforcement later located a second individual in a nearby storage unit. The initial investigation revealed that the second subject had gained entry to the storage unit without the consent of the leasee. Two ziploc baggies and a hypodermic needle were located on the individual that contained suspected Methamphetamine.

The ensuing investigation resulted in the below charges being requested with the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.

Stephen R. Manley (47) of Reedsburg – Possession of Methamphetamine X2, Carrying a concealed knife, Felony bail jumping X2, Misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of burglarious tools.

No charges were filed on the subject who was found in the vehicle.

No further information is being released at this time.