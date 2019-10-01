



MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers will tomorrow, Thurs., Nov. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m., sign Senate Bill 345 in Necedah at the Necedah Veterans Memorial Hall. The governor will be joined by local veterans and community members.Attendees must follow all local public health and updated CDC guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including, as appropriate, mask wearing and social distancing.