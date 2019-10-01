Media Advisory: Gov. Evers on Veterans Day to Sign Bill Designating a Purple Heart Memorial Highway
|MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers will tomorrow, Thurs., Nov. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m., sign Senate Bill 345 in Necedah at the Necedah Veterans Memorial Hall. The governor will be joined by local veterans and community members.
Attendees must follow all local public health and updated CDC guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including, as appropriate, mask wearing and social distancing.
|WHO:
|Gov. Evers
|WHAT:
|Press Conference and Bill Signing
|WHEN:
|Thurs., Nov. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m.
|WHERE:
|Necedah Veterans Memorial Hall
105 Plum St.
Necedah, WI 54646
Comments are closed.