A Medford man died this morning in a two vehicle crash in the Town of LaGrange. The crash shut down part of Hwy 21 for almost six hours.

On Monday, October 18, 2021 at approximately 5:59 a.m. the Monroe County Communications Center received a report of a two vehicle accident on State Highway 21 just west of Enterprise Rd. The accident involved a semi-truck and a car.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol investigated the crash. The car was a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Kyle Petrick, 20, of Medford, WI. There were no other occupants in the Malibu. The semi-truck was a 2003 Freightliner operated by Richard Murphy, 52, of Ontario, WI. There was a juvenile occupant in the semi-truck. No trailer was attached to the semi-truck.

The investigation determined that the Malibu had been westbound on State Highway 21 when it crossed the centerline of the highway and went head on into the semi-truck, which was headed eastbound. Petrick was pronounced deceased at the scene. The juvenile from the semi-truck was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries. The Murphy was not injured.

There was a large amount of debris scattered across the highway, and a large amount of diesel fuel spilled in the area. State Highway 21 was shut down for almost six hours for investigative purposes, removal of the vehicles, and clean-up of the scene.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Police Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Fire Department Rescue Techs, Monroe County Hazardous Materials Response Team, Tomah Wrecker Service, Monroe County Emergency Management, and the Monroe County Highway Department. The incident remains under investigation.