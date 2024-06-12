Calling all crafters and vendors! On Saturday, August 17, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation will be hosting an outdoor craft fair. If you would like to sell your wares and products, register for a booth today! Spots on grass and concrete are available.

Whether you’re a craft enthusiast, a vendor, or simply looking to share your passion, this event promises something special for everyone. This is a fundraising event, and all proceeds from registration fees will go to benefit the health of the community