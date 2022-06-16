A storm passed through our area earlier this evening. There was damage to trees and vehicles on our grounds, and minor damage to our facility. Patients, residents and staff members were sheltered safely during the brunt of the storm. We are currently running on back-up power, which allows us to safely care for all patients and residents who are currently in our facility. The power company expects to restore power this evening, so we do not anticipate any interruptions to tomorrow’s appointments. If anything changes, we will share more information here. Thank you. Please stay safe out there. If you need emergency care, our ER is available, but please be aware that access to our facility is limited