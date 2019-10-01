Mile Bluff Medical Center purchases former Shopko facility in Mauston

The wait is over. The former Shopko Hometown store in Mauston has finally been purchased.

The facility, located at 406 Gateway Avenue, has been empty for nearly four years. A number of ideas have gone around about what could or should go into the space. That guessing game can officially end. On November 16, representatives of Mile Bluff Medical Center took ownership of the abandoned building.

There are no set dates for when the facility will be open, or how exactly it will be used, but team planning for the space will begin immediately. One initial thought is to move Mile Bluff’s downtown pharmacy into the new location. Other ideas include potentially offering urgent care, dialysis and/or community space from the facility.

Watch for more news to be shared as plans take shape over the next few months.