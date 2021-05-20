Summer is right around the corner, and the CDC recommendations for group gatherings have been updated: “Anyone who is fully vaccinated no longer has to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required…” For many, this is a welcome step toward ‘normal.’

If you’ve been putting off being vaccinated for COVID-19, now is the time to take action. Mile Bluff Medical Center has added new vaccination sites and expanded vaccine availability to help make a safer summer possible for you.

The medical center is pleased to report that it now has access to all three of the vaccines currently available to prevent COVID-19. This opens it up for anyone age 12 and older to be protected by the vaccine. In addition to this great news, Mile Bluff is now offering COVID-19 vaccines in seven area locations, including all five of its clinics. This allows individuals the opportunity to be vaccinated where it’s most convenient and comfortable for them. Some evening and Saturday appointments are even available in Mauston.

There are no out-of-pocket fees, and you do not have to be a Mile Bluff patient to be vaccinated by the organization. If you or your children, ages 12 and older, are not vaccinated and would like to be, make your appointments today. Please note that signed consent from a legal guardian is required for everyone under the age of 18.

Vaccine availability through Mile Bluff Medical Center

Delton Family Medical Center – call 608-254-5888

– call 608-254-5888 Elroy Family Medical Center – call 608-462-8466

– call 608-462-8466 Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston – call 608-847-2780

in Mauston – call 608-847-2780 Mile Bluff on Kennedy St. in Mauston – call 608-847-2780

in Mauston – call 608-847-2780 Necedah Family Medical Center – call 608-565-2000

– call 608-565-2000 New Lisbon Family Medical Center – call 608-562-3111

– call 608-562-3111 Phillips Pharmacy in Mauston – call 608-847-5949

Let’s work together to build immunity in our community, eliminate COVID-19, and bring this pandemic to an end in time for a safer summer!