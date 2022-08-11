Mile Bluff Chief Executive Officer and President Dara Bartels and the Mile Bluff team would like to thank the Elroy community for their support. On Wednesday, August 17, from 3:30 to 6:00 pm, Dara will set up outside of Elroy Family Medical Center where she is looking forward to interacting with residents and will be giving away beef that was purchased by Mile Bluff at this year’s Elroy Fair.

