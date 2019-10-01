Fair Beef Community Give Away

Mile Bluff Chief Executive Officer and President Dara Bartels, and the Mile Bluff team would like to thank the New Lisbon community for their support. Dara will be set up at Riverside Park in New Lisbon on Thursday, October 6 at 3:00 pm, where she will talk with citizens and give away beef that was purchased by Mile Bluff at this year’s Juneau County Fair.

Come visit with Dara and get some free beef on Thursday, October 6 starting at 3:00 pm until the meat is gone! Riverside park is located on Hog Island Road in the City of New Lisbon.