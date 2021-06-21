Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston invites the public to donate blood at an upcoming blood drive. The drive is scheduled for Monday, June 28 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Across the state, blood supplies are running very low which creates a critical need for blood. Blood donors, especially O-negative and O-positive, are urgently needed to help ensure life-saving blood is available for those who need it. Each donation made touches the lives of up to three people.

Anyone who would like to make a donation is being asked to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Walk-ins will still be welcome at the Mile Bluff drive.

You can help someone in need. Make a blood donation on June 28 during the drive at Mile Bluff Medical Center. To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit www.bdw.edu and search for Mile Bluff Medical Center in the mobile drives.