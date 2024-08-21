Donating blood is a generous act that can save lives, especially during the summer months when donations often decline. The need for blood is critical across our state. Please consider donating at a two-day blood drive being held at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston on Wednesday, August 28 and Thursday, August 29 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for anyone who would like to donate, but walk-ins will be welcomed.

Donate at this upcoming blood drive this August and receive a Wilderness Resort $50 off coupon.