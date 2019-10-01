In observation of the holidays, all Mile Bluff clinic locations will be closed on Friday, December 24 and Friday, December 31. Swab-only COVID-19 testing services in the East Clinic will not be available on Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25, as well as Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1.

If the need for healthcare services arises during this time, Mile Bluff’s Emergency Department is always available, and Urgent Care services will be available between 9 am to 9 pm.