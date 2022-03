Mauston’s Charitee Seebecker has been named one of the 6th finalists for the Next Alice in Dairyland in the state of Wisconsin. Charitee is a former Juneau County Fairest of the Fair and served as an Ameri-Corps Farm to School Specialist for Juneau County. She currently works at the Wisconsin Holstein Association as the director of sales and membership and as a news broadcaster at Hometown Life News in Tomah.