A Mauston woman is facing charges of Felony Bail Jumping and Retail Theft after stealing from a local grocery store. On January 27th two females were seen leaving the store with a cart full of merchandise they did not pay for. One of the women was identified as 31 year old Megan Bohn. Bohn was seen entering the store and taking re-usable grocery bags and placing them into the cart. Bohn then pushed around the cart placing items in the bag. They were approached at the front counter by the store manager but the two women claimed they had already paid. They left the store and took off with the items. The amount of merchandise stolen totaled nearly $171.