A Mauston woman is facing charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Prescription and Felony Bail Jumping after a September 10th incident in the City of Mauston. Mauston Police noticed a vehicle pass East State Street with a loud exhaust that was echoing off of buildings and conducted a traffic stop. The passenger of the vehicle said the exhaust of the vehicle had been stolen and he was trying to get it fixed. The female drive was identified as 49 year old Kari Hernandez. Officers noticed a clear plastic bag between Hernandez’s legs. A search of the vehicle was conducted and a small crate was located on the passenger side floor board containing difference prescription pills in pill bottles. There was also a case with a 9mm inside of it and lose ammunition in the vehicle as well as vials of narcon and a scale. In the back seed a small gem bag was found that tested positive for methamphetamine. The passenger of the vehicle 45 year old Andrew Spinelli is facing charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possess/Illegally Obtain Prescription, among other charges.