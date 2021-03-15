Sherry Lynn Alderman, 52 years of age, from Mauston, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

Alderman was stopped by a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper for speeding and defective headlights. She was stopped on HWY82 East of Woodside Ranch on Friday March 12th.

During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment. Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. Alderman was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated. Alderman had 5 prior OWI convictions, making this her 6th offense.

Alderman is presumed to be innocent until or unless proven guilty.